Congressman Murphy unable to attend Biden inauguration

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy says he will be unable to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Murphy said, “I will be unable to attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, as I am continuing to care for my wife as she recovers from her recent back surgery. If this were not the case, I would have chosen to be there for it.”

The Congressman went on to say, “Since I cannot make it, I have given my tickets to a colleague from across the aisle. I will be watching intently to the events of the day on television, and I pray that President-Elect Biden’s inaugural address presents a message of unity rather than division.”

