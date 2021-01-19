Advertisement

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) -President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration.

It would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the legislation.

It’s a massive reversal from the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.

The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise after four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.

But it does not include beefed-up border security, which makes passage in Congress in doubt.

It is set to be introduced after Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police identify victim of fatal Roanoke Rapids shooting
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

Mecklenburg County deputies head to Washington D.C. to help with Inauguration security
Mecklenburg County deputies heading to D.C.
Greenville MLK March
Greenville marches in honor of MLK
Local MLK celebrations go virtual
MLK Day Celebrations go virtual amid the pandemic
Railroad repairs underway in Bethel
Railroad repairs underway in Bethel