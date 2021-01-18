Advertisement

VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire

Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Greenville had to contend with a fiery vehicle Sunday and their efforts were caught on camera.

A viewer sent us a video of the fire that happened at the Willoughby Park apartment complex on Victoria Court Sunday afternoon.

The footage captures the fire slowly growing underneath the front of the small car before firefighters with Greenville Fire/Rescue douse it with a hose.

No word what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Investigators: Man had toy gun when deputies killed him
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff photographed the snowy owl around 8:30 a.m.
RARE SIGHT: Snowy owl spotted on Ocracoke
A firefighter douses the flames of a vehicle fire at a Greenville apartment complex
Greenville Vehicle Fire
Two apartments were damaged Monday morning.
Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny with a brisk westerly wind