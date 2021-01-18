VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in Greenville had to contend with a fiery vehicle Sunday and their efforts were caught on camera.

A viewer sent us a video of the fire that happened at the Willoughby Park apartment complex on Victoria Court Sunday afternoon.

The footage captures the fire slowly growing underneath the front of the small car before firefighters with Greenville Fire/Rescue douse it with a hose.

No word what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.