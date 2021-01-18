Two apartments damaged in Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two units in a Greenville apartment complex were damaged by a late morning fire on Monday.

Greenville Fire/Rescue said it happened around 11:20 a.m. on Paul Circle, that’s off Hooker Road.

Batallion Chief Jeremy Anderson said it took firefighters from three stations about 15 minutes to put the blaze out.

He said when the first units arrived there was heavy smoke and fire coming out.

Of the eight apartments in the building, one had significant fire damage while another received smoke damage.

Anderson said the building was undergoing renovation and no one was supposed to be living there. He said the cause remains under investigation and no one was injured by the fire.

