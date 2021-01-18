Advertisement

‘They just need love’ Birthday fundraiser aims to support ENC animal shelter

This is the 6th year in a row Kaden Simpson is asking for donations to the Duplin County Animal Shelter for his birthday.
Kaden Simpson with his newest rescue cat.
Kaden Simpson with his newest rescue cat.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For as long as he can remember, it’s been Kaden’s Simpson’s calling to help animals who need it.

This is why he has rescued two cats and a dog of his own. It’s also why this is the sixth year in a row that he’s asking for donations to his GoFundMe page supporting the Duplin County Animal Shelter for his birthday.

In October, Kaden was given an award from PETA for his help for nearly two dozen animals left hurt and homeless by a home explosion outside of Beulaville.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here. Kaden will turn twelve on February 19th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests
Investigators: Man had toy gun when deputies killed him
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

Witness captures a Greenville firefighter dousing the flames under a vehicle.
VIDEO: Witness captures firefighters tackling Greenville vehicle fire
A firefighter douses a vehicle fire in Greenville on Sunday
Greenville vehicle fire edited
OBX: Good Samaritan rescues man on bow of sunken boat
Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff photographed the snowy owl around 8:30 a.m.
RARE SIGHT: Snowy owl spotted on Ocracoke