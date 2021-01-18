‘They just need love’ Birthday fundraiser aims to support ENC animal shelter

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For as long as he can remember, it’s been Kaden’s Simpson’s calling to help animals who need it.

This is why he has rescued two cats and a dog of his own. It’s also why this is the sixth year in a row that he’s asking for donations to his GoFundMe page supporting the Duplin County Animal Shelter for his birthday.

In October, Kaden was given an award from PETA for his help for nearly two dozen animals left hurt and homeless by a home explosion outside of Beulaville.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here. Kaden will turn twelve on February 19th.

