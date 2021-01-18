RARE SIGHT: Snowy owl spotted on Ocracoke

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An extremely rare sight this morning on Ocracoke Island.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff photographed a snowy owl around 8:30 a.m.

The owl was spotted about a half-mile south of Ramp 72 on the island.

Snowy owls, also called the polar owl, white owl, or the Arctic owl, are native to the arctic regions of North America, Europe, and Asia.

During the winter, the owls have been known to migrate as far south as Florida.

