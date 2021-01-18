Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny with a brisk westerly wind

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a chilly westerly breeze. Winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s, but it will feel cooler.

Monday afternoon forecast (WITN Weather)

Tuesday & Wednesday

A weak cold front will pass through Tuesday night with little to no fanfare. Highs ahead of the front will lift to the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Behind the front, highs will dip to near 50 Wednesday with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine by midday.

Thursday & Friday

Our next chance for a few raindrops will be tied to a low pressure system that will come out of Canada late week and swing a cold front over our area early Friday morning. This will lead to increasing cloud cover Thursday, with a few showers possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Overnight lows will jump from the low 30s Wednesday night to the low 40s Thursday night, eliminating our chance of snow flurries with this system. Any raindrops that do form will exit the area by midday Friday, leaving us with a sunny and cool outlook for the upcoming weekend.