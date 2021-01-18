Advertisement

Organizers plan MLK march to Greenville City Hall on Monday

Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.(Florida A&M University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Coalition Against Racism, Mapinduzi and other human rights organizations announced an “annual MLK march & rally,” that will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Greenville.

Don Cavellini said it’ll start at Thomas Foreman Park on 4th and Nash Street by the gym and community center.

“We will safely and peacefully march to the Greenville City Hall - 200 West 5th Street,” the flyer said. “and rally nearby (or opt to follow in a vehicle caravan). We will social distance while wearing face coverings.”

