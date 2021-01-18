Organizers plan MLK march to Greenville City Hall on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Coalition Against Racism, Mapinduzi and other human rights organizations announced an “annual MLK march & rally,” that will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Greenville.

Don Cavellini said it’ll start at Thomas Foreman Park on 4th and Nash Street by the gym and community center.

“We will safely and peacefully march to the Greenville City Hall - 200 West 5th Street,” the flyer said. “and rally nearby (or opt to follow in a vehicle caravan). We will social distance while wearing face coverings.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.