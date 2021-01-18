OBX: Good Samaritan rescues man on bow of sunken boat

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A good Samaritan rescued a man this morning from his sinking fishing boat in Dare County.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received the initial report from the father-in-law of the man whose 18-foot boat had sunk at the mouth of the Alligator River. The Coast Guard says at the time the man was on the bow of his sunken boat.

A 29-foot response boat and an MH-60 Jayhawk chopper were sent from Elizabeth City. The Coast Guard says the helicopter directed a nearby boat to the sunken boat and that crew was able to rescue him from the 46-degree water.

After being transferred to EMS waiting at the Alligator River marina, the man was treated for hypothermia.

“No one leaves the marina expecting their boat to sink. Thankfully this man equipped himself with a lifejacket and a way to call for help. Being unprepared in water this cold can turn a dangerous situation to a deadly one very quickly.”

