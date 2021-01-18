Advertisement

OBX: Good Samaritan rescues man on bow of sunken boat

(WITN)
Jan. 18, 2021
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A good Samaritan rescued a man this morning from his sinking fishing boat in Dare County.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received the initial report from the father-in-law of the man whose 18-foot boat had sunk at the mouth of the Alligator River. The Coast Guard says at the time the man was on the bow of his sunken boat.

A 29-foot response boat and an MH-60 Jayhawk chopper were sent from Elizabeth City. The Coast Guard says the helicopter directed a nearby boat to the sunken boat and that crew was able to rescue him from the 46-degree water.

After being transferred to EMS waiting at the Alligator River marina, the man was treated for hypothermia.

