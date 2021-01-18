Kinston Lenoir County NAACP hosts drive-in Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Cars filled the parking lot across St Augustus AME Zion Church on Sunday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a social distance.

The Kinston Lenoir County NAACP normally celebrates on Sunday so the branch can do community service on the actual holiday but things are different this year due to the pandemic.

“We felt that it was imperative,” Kinston Lenoir County NAACP president Barbara Sutton said. “2021, despite the fact that we’re dealing with COVID-19, that we come together in hopes that we as a nation could pause for a moment and reflect upon what he stood on and hopefully recharge our minds and help us to get back to what matters most and unity is what matters most.”

After a reading of scripture a prayer, Sutton sang a song about Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, which Sutton echoed during these difficult times.

“We’re at a place in life where we have not been in over 400 years,” Sutton said. “There’s so much division that’s going on in our land right now ... if we could reflect upon what he stood for and we could just recharge our minds and our hearts and pause for a moment as a nation, we could get back to that spirit of unity, we could get back to trying to address our issues without violence.”

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Kinston community came together from their cars, honking “amens.”

Kinston Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon recited one of Dr. King’s speech.

“Dr. King said is this, “If we don’t live together as brothers and sisters, then we will perish as fools,”” Solomon said. “And for this to truly be made a more perfect union, there is no way that this can be accomplished outside of the power of “we.” "

Solomon said the community truly envelops the possibility of us being able to write a better history and future for the generations that follow us.

Smithie Pearcill, a member of Greater Mt Zion Baptist Church across the street, attended the annual MLK celebration for years.

“I have been going to the Martin Luther King Day for 20 years,” Pearcill said, recalling it previously being held at church. “This year, it’s so much different from last year and previous years but we are so glad that we can still celebrate Martin Luther King because he was the one that walked to make all of us vote and all of us are voting now to make it better for the generations before and after us.”

Instead of holding large gatherings to distribute stuff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sutton said the branch will spend more time doing more one-on-one things such as giving care boxes to people in need.

