Jones County begins drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Health Department will conduct a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Jones County Civic Center beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Residents who are 65 and older are eligible to get the vaccine at the Civic Center located at 832 Hwy 58 S Trenton, North Carolina. The county asks residents to bring a drivers license or official ID and your insurance card-Medicare or other insurance.

The Jones County Health Department said you will be asked to complete some forms and you will be asked to wait for 15 minutes after your vaccine to monitor for any adverse effects.

A copy of the forms was posted on their Facebook page.

Beginning Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 9 am we will be conducting a drive through vaccination clinic at Jones County... Posted by Jones County Health Department on Friday, January 15, 2021

The Jones County Health Department said they are not scheduling appointments for the drive-thru vaccine clinic. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until they run out of vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.