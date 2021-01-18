Jim’s Forecast: Sunny pattern rolls into Tuesday

Tuesday

Skies will stay sunny throughout the day Tuesday. Temperatures will go from the freezing point in the morning to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Winds will stay blustery out of the southwest, but it is these winds that will help boost our temperatures slightly above average. Overnight lows will stay above freezing, only falling to the upper 30s late Tuesday night with increasing clouds after midnight ahead of an approaching cold front.

Wednesday

A dry cold front will move through around sunrise with a few clouds but no precipitation. Behind the front, gusty north winds will cap the highs in the upper 40s despite Highs will struggle to return to Tuesday’s mid 50s. Most will see high temperatures tap out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will shift slightly, coming in out of the northwest rather than the west, and this will help keep our temperatures a bit cooler than average.

Thursday & Friday

The frontal system that will sweep across the Southeastern U.S. to end the week is now expected to stay just south of Eastern N.C. We will still see cloud cover and a chance of a few drops on Friday, but if model trends continue to push the system southward, we may end up completely dry for the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s both days with overnight lows staying in the low 40s Thursday night before falling back to freezing Friday night.