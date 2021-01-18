Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, breezy and chilly for M.L. King Jr. Day

Sunny, but chilly days will be the rule this week.
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Day

We’ll start the national holiday with temperatures in the mid 30s. As we reach mid afternoon, the temps will bounce back up towards the 50° mark under sun filled skies. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, so be sure to have the scrapers ready for some windshield frost Tuesday morning.

Tuesday & Wednesday

A weak cold front will pass through Tuesday night with little to no fanfare. Highs ahead of the front will lift to the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies. Behind the front, highs will dip a touch to the upper 40s Wednesday with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine by midday.

Thursday & Friday

Our next chance for a few raindrops will be tied to a low pressure system that will come down out of Canada late week and swing a cold front over our area early Friday morning. This will lead to increasing cloud cover Thursday, with a few showers possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Overnight lows will jump from the low 30s Wednesday night to the low 40s Thursday night, eliminating our chance of snow flurries with this system. Any raindrops that do form will exit the area by midday Friday, leaving us with a sunny outlook for the upcoming weekend.

