Halifax County to begin vaccinations for 65+ this week

(WTOK)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County will begin vaccinating those 65 and older starting Wednesday.

The county’s health director says the vaccinations will be offered at Halifax Community College Building 700 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. or until the vaccines run out.

Anyone who lives in Halifax County and is 65 and older can get vaccinated. For more information, contact the health department.

