Advertisement

Three injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Wilmington

(WOWT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunday afternoon shooting left three people injured in Wilmington, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A 23-year-old male, a 33-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male were all shot, the incident occurred on the 100 block of North 11th Street, WPD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.

The 23-year-old and 33-year-old were both transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center - the third victim drove himself to the hospital, Williams said.

There are no life-threatening injuries among any of the victims Williams said.

Most Read

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Pitt County car chase
Man arrested after Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan
Mayors from Washington, Tarboro and New Bern are asking state officials to investigate and come...
Washington, Tarboro and New Bern mayors call for Suddenlink resolve
Man taken into custody after shooting at Carteret County deputy
Carteret County man in custody for attempted first degree murder of a deputy

Latest News

Lenoir County vaccines underway for seniors 75 years old and older
Lenoir County will give COVID-19 shots to people 65 and older
Vaccine Distribution continues for group 1B in Craven County
Vaccination distribution continues in Craven County for Group 1B
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny trend holds through Thursday
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall