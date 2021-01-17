Three injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunday afternoon shooting left three people injured in Wilmington, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A 23-year-old male, a 33-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male were all shot, the incident occurred on the 100 block of North 11th Street, WPD spokeswoman Jessica Williams said.

The 23-year-old and 33-year-old were both transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center - the third victim drove himself to the hospital, Williams said.

There are no life-threatening injuries among any of the victims Williams said.