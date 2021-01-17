Police investigate fatal Roanoke Rapids shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting that took place at Windchase Apartments.

When police got to the scene on Littleton Road they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, the person was unresponsive.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Halifax county crime stoppers at 252-583-4444 or Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810.

