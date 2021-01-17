Advertisement

Police investigate fatal Roanoke Rapids shooting

Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas...
Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead only hours after Christmas Day.(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting that took place at Windchase Apartments.

When police got to the scene on Littleton Road they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, the person was unresponsive.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Halifax county crime stoppers at 252-583-4444 or Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Pitt County car chase
Man arrested after Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan
Mayors from Washington, Tarboro and New Bern are asking state officials to investigate and come...
Washington, Tarboro and New Bern mayors call for Suddenlink resolve
Man taken into custody after shooting at Carteret County deputy
Carteret County man in custody for attempted first degree murder of a deputy

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny trend holds through Thursday
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Hyde Correctional Institution inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall