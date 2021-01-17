Advertisement

NC breeders shipped more than 1,000 live roosters to Guam, animal rights advocates say

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Animal rights advocates say breeders in North Carolina shipped more than 1,000 live roosters to Guam for the island’s cockfighting trade.

News outlets report two animal welfare groups on Thursday sent letters to U.S. attorneys in the state calling for an investigation. They say breeders are charging as much as $2,000 per bird.

Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle says his group looked at shipping records in Guam and found that 9,000 roosters were mailed there from 12 states.

Shipments from North Carolina ranked in the top five. A federal ban on cockfighting took effect in Guam in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

