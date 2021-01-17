Advertisement

Lenoir County will give Covid-19 shots to people 65-and-older

Lenoir County vaccines underway for seniors 75 years old and older
Lenoir County vaccines underway for seniors 75 years old and older(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

The Lenoir County Health Department will administer Covid-19 vaccinations to people 65-and-older, starting the last week of January.

Lenoir County seniors can call (252) 526-4202 or (252) 526-4202, ext. 4323 to register for their shot. Residents must register in order to get their vaccination.

The county says residents that have already left messages will get a call back this week.

As a result of the county’s effort to vaccinate residents 65-and-older, they are not able to call back everyone who test positive for Covid-19. Therefore, they will be texted, emailed and called by state public health officials.

The county asks residents to please answer or return calls to employees assisting the health department.

LCHD’s hours will also be reduced while vaccination efforts continue.

The county wrapped up their first week of Covid-19 shots at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena, administering 799 vaccinations last week, those residents must return to the arena to get their second dose the first week of February.

According to the county, there is still a limited number of vaccines, but the state is working to get more locations verified.

UNC Lenoir Health Care also has a vaccination clinic, call (252) 522-7087, ext. 4 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Pitt County car chase
Man arrested after Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan
Mayors from Washington, Tarboro and New Bern are asking state officials to investigate and come...
Washington, Tarboro and New Bern mayors call for Suddenlink resolve
Man taken into custody after shooting at Carteret County deputy
Carteret County man in custody for attempted first degree murder of a deputy

Latest News

Vaccine Distribution continues for group 1B in Craven County
Vaccination distribution continues in Craven County for Group 1B
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny trend holds through Thursday
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall