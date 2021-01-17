Lenoir County will give Covid-19 shots to people 65-and-older

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

The Lenoir County Health Department will administer Covid-19 vaccinations to people 65-and-older, starting the last week of January.

Lenoir County seniors can call (252) 526-4202 or (252) 526-4202, ext. 4323 to register for their shot. Residents must register in order to get their vaccination.

The county says residents that have already left messages will get a call back this week.

As a result of the county’s effort to vaccinate residents 65-and-older, they are not able to call back everyone who test positive for Covid-19. Therefore, they will be texted, emailed and called by state public health officials.

The county asks residents to please answer or return calls to employees assisting the health department.

LCHD’s hours will also be reduced while vaccination efforts continue.

The county wrapped up their first week of Covid-19 shots at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena, administering 799 vaccinations last week, those residents must return to the arena to get their second dose the first week of February.

According to the county, there is still a limited number of vaccines, but the state is working to get more locations verified.

UNC Lenoir Health Care also has a vaccination clinic, call (252) 522-7087, ext. 4 for more information.

