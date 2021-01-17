Advertisement

Hyde Correctional Institution inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

(Gray Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate at Hyde Correctional Institution who had pre-existing medical conditions died at a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on Saturday.

The inmate’s name was not released but officials said it was a male in his early-70s who had underlying health conditions.

The inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 6 and his condition worsened. He was transported to the hospital on Jan. 10 and passed away on Jan. 16.

“The loss of a life due to COVID-19 is a tragedy and difficult for everyone,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority as we continue to do all we can to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Pitt County car chase
Man arrested after Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he leaves to listen to a reporter's shouted question at The...
Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here’s what’s in Biden plan
Mayors from Washington, Tarboro and New Bern are asking state officials to investigate and come...
Washington, Tarboro and New Bern mayors call for Suddenlink resolve
Man taken into custody after shooting at Carteret County deputy
Carteret County man in custody for attempted first degree murder of a deputy

Latest News

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny trend holds through Thursday
Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Statewide death toll exceeds 8,000