Hyde Correctional Institution inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate at Hyde Correctional Institution who had pre-existing medical conditions died at a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on Saturday.

The inmate’s name was not released but officials said it was a male in his early-70s who had underlying health conditions.

The inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 6 and his condition worsened. He was transported to the hospital on Jan. 10 and passed away on Jan. 16.

“The loss of a life due to COVID-19 is a tragedy and difficult for everyone,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority as we continue to do all we can to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons.”

