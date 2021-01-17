Advertisement

Fabbri’s late goal lifts Red Wings over Hurricanes 4-2

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the...
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP Photo/Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By LARRY LAGE
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net. Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.

Larkin scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third just 18 seconds after Carolina went ahead. Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves in his season debut.

Vincent Trocheck pulled the Hurricanes into a tie on a power play early in the third and Andrei Svechnikov made it 2-all midway through the final period. Carolina could not tie the game a third time to extend its chances to win.

Mrazek had 17 saves after needing to stop just 14 shots to shut out the team that drafted him in the season-opening game for both teams Thursday night.

GOT YOUR BACK

Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek stood in net and stopped a shot in the first period after Bernier was out of position after making a save. The Red Wings blocked seven shots and Bernier had eight saves in the opening period, keeping the game scoreless even though Carolina controlled the puck and the play.

RESTED AND READY

The Hurricanes started Mrazek for a second straight game and likely will want to work James Reimer in soon to help him get sharp early in the delayed season.

Reimer helped Carolina close out a three-game sweep of the New York Rangers in a qualifier series last year after Mrazek allowed three goals in two previous games.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Red Wings will stay at home and face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday afternoon and Tuesday night. The Hurricanes will remain on the road and will also play on consecutive days, playing at Nashville on Monday night and Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

