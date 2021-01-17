ECU men’s basketball head coach Joe Dooley tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball head coach Joe Dooley has tested positive for COVID-19, ECU athletics announced Sunday afternoon.

ECU athletics released the following statement:

“ECU athletics was informed Saturday evening that men’s basketball head coach Joe Dooley tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test administered on Saturday. Coach Dooley is in self-isolation and not experiencing any symptoms. We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as outlined by our medical staff.”

This past Thursday, the ECU men’s basketball program paused all team-related activities following the results from the latest COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

As a result, the Pirates’ games on Saturday, Jan. 16 against Temple was postponed and their game Wednesday, Jan. 20 at South Florida is postponed. The American Athletic Conference will announce any further adjustments to ECU’s conference schedule once those are finalized, including rescheduled dates for previously postponed games versus Wichita State and Cincinnati.

