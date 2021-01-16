Advertisement

Walker has 21 to help FSU snap UNC’s three-game win streak

UNC at Florida State Basketball
UNC at Florida State Basketball(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 21 points, Raiquan Gray added a career-high 19 and Florida State beat North Carolina 82-75 on Saturday to snap the Tar Heels’ three-game win streak.

It was the Seminoles’ 20th consecutive home conference victory.

Walker, who made 4 of 5 shots from the arc, missed three minutes of the second half after turning an ankle but returned to hit his final 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to give the Seminoles (7-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 10-point lead.

The Tar Heels (8-5, 3-3) were within a point with just over two minutes remaining but missed their next three shots and had a turnover while Gray converted a three-point play and two free throws and the Seminoles went up seven with 16 seconds remaining.

RayQuan Evans, Balsa Koprivica and Malik Osborne added 10 points each for the Seminoles, who were 8 of 16 on 3-point attempts and made 26 of 27 free throws. The Seminoles were without third-leading scorer Scottie Barnes, who turned his ankle in Wednesday’s win over North Carolina State.

RJ Davis scored 16 points, Kerwin Walton 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and Caleb Love 11 for North Carolina, which made 10 of 24 from the arc but only got to the line 14 times, making 11. Guard Anthony Harris, out since December 2019 while recovering from a knee injury, played nine minutes in the second half and scored five points with three assists.

The Tar Heels had a three-game win streak snapped.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

