Vaccinations continue to being distributed to Group 1B in Craven County

By Stacia Strong
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people that now fall under Group 1B in the vaccination distribution plan grew this week after Governor Roy Cooper expanded the senior age group for those who qualify to 65 years old and up.

Now Medical Centers and Health Departments continue to chip away at this massive list.

In Craven County, the number of people that fall under the Group 1B umbrella increased to more than 20,000 and with just over 3,700 people vaccinated. Health leaders say it will take time to get through the list, but they will continue to schedule appointments.

On Friday, one of the physician groups with CarolinaEast Medical Center inoculated 66 people with scheduled appointments. Office Manager Jane Swinson says this has been an enormous task but one she is glad to be apart of. “This is groundbreaking. I mean, this is so important not just for our community but the world. I mean, this is a big deal, and seeing the teamwork has been great,” said Swinson.

Those who have signed up for the vaccine say the process was easy and didn’t take long at all. “I was kind of anxious to hurry up and get it over with.” “They took me right back and gave me the shot, and we’re just sitting here waiting for 15 minutes or so, and then we’re able to go,” explained vaccine recipient Don Frye.

Frye says he believes this vaccine will be the only way life can go back to normal. “I think it’s necessary to get vaccinated. The more people that can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get done with all this mask and stuff and all the restrictions that we have,” Frye said.

CarolinaEast Medical Center and CCHC Medical Center call patients who qualify to receive the vaccine to sign them up for an appointment. The Craven County Health Department is also setting up appointments for those in Group 1B.

