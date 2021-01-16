Advertisement

SW Edgecombe earns impressive 76-68 win at Washington to remain unbeaten

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Trailing by two after three quarters, SW Edgecombe (4-0) outscored the Pam Pack by ten in the final frame to earn an impressive 76-68 victory at Washington (2-1) Friday night.

BOYS FINAL SCORES

J.H. Rose 64 - C.B. Aycock 63 (Highlights included!)

Bear Grass Charter 53 - Cape Hatteras 39 (Highlights included!)

South Central 74 - Southern Wayne 25

DH Conley 54 - North Pitt 44

Cary Christian 58 - Parrott Academy 45

Northside 72 - White Oak 55

West Craven 75 - North Lenoir 68

West Carteret 71 - Swansboro 61

James Kenan 63 - Goldsboro 61

East Carteret 82 - Dixon 44

Trask 76 - Croatan 54

Pamlico County 54 - Jones Senior 46

Rosewood 62 - North Duplin 47

First Flight 60 - Manteo 49

Camden County 44 - Currituck County 34

Greenfield 64 - John Paul II 30

GIRLS FINAL SCORES

South Central 51 - Southern Wayne 25

Jacksonville 59 - Havelock 26

East Carteret 73 - Dixon 12

Swansboro 57 - West Carteret 42

White Oak 42 - Northside 30

Princeton 47 - Kinston 42

