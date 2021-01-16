SW Edgecombe earns impressive 76-68 win at Washington to remain unbeaten
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Trailing by two after three quarters, SW Edgecombe (4-0) outscored the Pam Pack by ten in the final frame to earn an impressive 76-68 victory at Washington (2-1) Friday night.
BOYS FINAL SCORES
J.H. Rose 64 - C.B. Aycock 63 (Highlights included!)
Bear Grass Charter 53 - Cape Hatteras 39 (Highlights included!)
South Central 74 - Southern Wayne 25
DH Conley 54 - North Pitt 44
Cary Christian 58 - Parrott Academy 45
Northside 72 - White Oak 55
West Craven 75 - North Lenoir 68
West Carteret 71 - Swansboro 61
James Kenan 63 - Goldsboro 61
East Carteret 82 - Dixon 44
Trask 76 - Croatan 54
Pamlico County 54 - Jones Senior 46
Rosewood 62 - North Duplin 47
First Flight 60 - Manteo 49
Camden County 44 - Currituck County 34
Greenfield 64 - John Paul II 30
GIRLS FINAL SCORES
South Central 51 - Southern Wayne 25
Jacksonville 59 - Havelock 26
East Carteret 73 - Dixon 12
Swansboro 57 - West Carteret 42
White Oak 42 - Northside 30
Princeton 47 - Kinston 42
