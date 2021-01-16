Advertisement

Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Greenville teen is under arrest on numerous charges following a high-speed chase with deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office who are investigating a homicide.

They say the vehicle is a considered a vehicle of interest in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Marshayla Pasley.

The sheriff’s office says deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Independence Blvd. at North Memorial Drive in Greenville. They say the vehicle sped-up, leading them on a high-speed pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was finally able to stop the vehicle when it began to merge onto the ramp onto NC Highway 264 back toward Vidant Hospital.

Sheriff's office stops vehicle of interest in homicide following chase.
Sheriff's office stops vehicle of interest in homicide following chase.(WITN)

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Tyquavious Cummings, jumped and ran but was quickly taken into custody.

Stolen firearms were found in the car.

Cummings is charged with speeding 100 in a 45 MPH school zone, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, resist, delay, and obstruct, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of carrying a concealed gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says Pasley was in her home on Long Drive when someone shot into it from outside, killing her and injuring her three-year-old son Chase.

