Onslow County drivers to see slight speed limit increase on two roads

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slight speed limit increase on two roadways could save you a little time on your way to work or other appointments after Tuesday.

Based on the results of a recent NCDOT study with the City of Jacksonville’s support, Jacksonville Bypass (U.S. 17/N.C. 24) between U.S. 258 and Marine Boulevard (U.S. 17 Business) will increase from 55 mph to 60 mph. Jacksonville Parkway from Marine Boulevard to Western Boulevard (N.C. 53) will increase from 45 mph to 50 mph.

DOT leaders say drivers should remain alert over the next several days as crews change out multiple signs to reflect the new speed limits. The changes take place beginning Jan. 19, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, depending on the weather.

Onslow County and Jacksonville leaders expect drivers to see the changes beginning Tuesday unless there are delays.

