Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are investigating after responding to a report of shots fired at the Greenville Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m. a weapon was discharged following an argument between two men inside of the mall.

The report indicates the two were involved in a fistfight when one man grabbed a gun from his waistband and it fired into the floor.

Both men fled the scene and no injuries were reported.

There is no ongoing threat inside the mall, according to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Stay with WITN both on air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.