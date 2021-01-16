Advertisement

Officers respond to shots fired at Greenville Mall

(WITN)
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are investigating after responding to a report of shots fired at the Greenville Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 1 p.m. a weapon was discharged following an argument between two men inside of the mall.

The report indicates the two were involved in a fistfight when one man grabbed a gun from his waistband and it fired into the floor.

Both men fled the scene and no injuries were reported.

There is no ongoing threat inside the mall, according to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Stay with WITN both on air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
NEW INFO: Victim in Greenville’s first homicide of the year identified
Pitt County car chase
Man arrested after Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
Marshayla Pasley
Mom killed, three-year-old son wounded in Pitt County shooting
Adult diapers littered this Pitt County highway.
NEW INFO: Adult diaper spill clogs Pitt County highway
Mayors from Washington, Tarboro and New Bern are asking state officials to investigate and come...
Washington, Tarboro and New Bern mayors call for Suddenlink resolve

Latest News

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Statewide death toll exceeds 8,000
Pitt County car chase
Man arrested after Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny skies mix with a slight chance of rain
Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase
Pitt County homicide investigation leads to vehicle chase