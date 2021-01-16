Advertisement

NC voters switch political parties following Capitol breach

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the Capitol breach January 6th, an increased number of North Carolina voters have switched party affiliation.

Both Democrats and Republicans changed parties, but the majority were Republicans switching to unaffiliated.

The North Carolina Board of Elections reports over 3,000 voters registered as unaffiliated between January 6th and January 11th. Almost 2,500 went from Republican to unaffiliated, and about 500 Democrats did the same thing.

One couple from Bath says they jumped ship from the Republican party a day or two after the breach. They say it wasn’t because of the breach. The party not backing President Trump and moving forward with his impeachment were among their reasons.

However, in a sea of about 7 million registered voters in the state, an ECU political professor says these numbers will likely not make a difference.

“You’re talking about a number as small as 3,000,” said the professor, Peter Francia. “That’s far too small to have any major impact on an election outcome, certainly statewide.”

He says the switch to unaffiliated does not necessarily translate into votes; they could still vote Democratic or Republican when an election comes up.

Yet the spike in party change directly after the Capitol breach and the certification of Joe Biden as president may still be notable.

“The numbers in a short period of time is perhaps something to take seriously,” added Francia.

