NC Troopers on stand-by at state capitol ahead of possible unrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has placed troopers on standby this weekend in preparation for possible unrest at the state capitol in Raleigh.

Sources, who knew the NCSHP’s actions, asked not to be identified while discussing internal planning. They told our sister station WBTV in Charlotte that troopers assigned to Raleigh-based Troop C had been placed on standby starting Friday through Monday.

When placed on standby, officially known as a “Signal 11”, troopers must be prepared to respond for duty within an hour.

Troopers were first notified of the Signal 11 on Wednesday, the same day Governor Roy Cooper activated more than 500 members of the N.C. National Guard as in response to the possibility of violent threats in both Raleigh and Washington, D.C.

After initially saying nobody had been placed on Signal 11, a NCSHP spokesman provided the following statement on Thursday:

“It is not prudent to comment on specific security initiatives; however, be assured the Department of Public Safety remains extremely vigilant in its public safety efforts. Our law enforcement entities are engaged with our local, state, and federal partners to identify and address a myriad of public safety threats. The necessary work of the state and federal governments continues, and I am grateful to our outstanding law enforcement professionals for their service.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.