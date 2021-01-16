Local church gives out free meals every Saturday

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is touching people’s lives, one meal at a time by making sure bellies are full, no matter what.

Every Saturday, Harlowe United Methodist Church in Newport gives out free meals to anyone who stops by.

Loving Our Neighbors Ministry started in March of last year to help families and neighbors who may be struggling.

“Just a feeling of gratitude, just pure gratitude that we are able to do that and God’s giving us the grace. It’s just been a pure blessing for us to be able to do this. I keep in touch with the health department to ensure that what are doing we are still staying in that safe regulation with everything going on.”

Each Saturday, whoever shows up to Harlowe UMC has the choice of hotdogs, ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Once a month a hot meal is provided as well.

“We are just there for them. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, there are people that have never had to have the need before but now they are needing. We are all in it together whether you’ve got money or not, everybody needs.”

Between March and December of last year, coordinators say they served over 11,000 meals to the public to people from all over Eastern North Carolina.

“Everybody’s our neighbor. And that’s what we want people to understand. We are here to help you, we are here not to give a handout. We are here to be a blessing to you but we want to do it with food.”

This drive-thru event is held every Saturday at Harlowe United Methodist Church in Newport from 11:30 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon.

Organizers say that there is no need to get out of your car, you can simply follow signage and drive-thru the meal pick up.

There isn’t a limit on how many meals you can take, and coordinators say this will be a permanent ministry that takes place every week.

The church also accepts donations to help sustain demand.

