Houston hands ECU women fourth straight loss, 66-56

Kim McNeill ECU Women's Basketball 1-16-21
Kim McNeill ECU Women's Basketball 1-16-21(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Houston jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Cougars handed East Carolina its fourth straight loss, 66-56, Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

The Lady Pirates fall to 5-7 (3-4 AAC), while the Cougars improve to 7-4 (4-3 AAC).

“Credit to Houston for playing as hard as they did,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “They came out in the first half and really put us back on our heels with their defensive pressure. We knew it was coming and worked on it the last two days, but we started out very hesitant and allowed them to dictate the game.”

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hB9wxYxMpLU

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/1/16/womens-basketball-houston-tops-east-carolina-66-56.aspx

Taniyah Thompson scored a game-high 15 points, while Maddie Moore recorded her first-career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Next up: ECU hits the road to take on Tulsa on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. ET inside the Reynolds Center.

