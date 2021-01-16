Greenville Fire Rescue gets new tiller fire truck preparing for firefighting in growing city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire-Rescue is showing off its new tiller fire engine that has capabilities to give firefighters an edge in fighting fires in a growing city.

Crews are now training on how to operate the tiller. It is the first truck of its kind at Greenville Fire Rescue and provides greater maneuverability over traditional fire trucks.

The new truck has two drivers, one in the front and one in the rear as well.

The driver in the back can steer the truck’s rear in tight turns and around corners, unlike traditional fire trucks. The tiller fire engine comes to the department at a price tag of around $1.8 million.

Chief Eric Griffin said the new firetruck would serve the community well as the area grows.

“This truck articulates in the middle of the truck, and we bought it so that we have a lot of growth in the uptown and downtown area. You see a lot of growth it is going through, and that is a great thing, and this truck is a vision for the future.”

Crew training consists of a classroom setting, rodeo cone obstacle courses, street driving scenarios, and trainer session training.

Because of the extensive training, it will be five to six months before the truck is in service.

