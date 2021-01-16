Advertisement

Governor Cooper sending another 100 Guard members to Washington

(Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr | Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr, Virginia Guard Public Affairs)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Another 100 North Carolina National Guard members are going to Washington to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed on Friday the additional call-ups beyond the 200 he agreed to mobilize for duty in the nation’s capital.

At least 21,000 National Guard troops from dozens of states have agreed to assist with security in Washington in light of last week’s mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Cooper also this week called up 350 guard members for duty in North Carolina. He cited security concerns in state capitals nationwide.

