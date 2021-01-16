ENC economist reflects on Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The COVID-19 virus has sickened both people and our economy, but with President-Elect Joe Biden’s rescue plan, the hope is some suffering will come to an end.

“Crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight, there’s no time to waste, we have to act and we have to act now,” said President-Elect, Joe Biden.

The nearly 2 trillion dollar package, also called the “American Rescue Plan,” outlines money for Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration. It also brings another round of money to the pockets of those who need it most.

“You can’t just sit around and discuss how are we going to help this person from drowning, you have to have quick action and I think right now really is a time for quick action,” said Economist, Jim Kleckley.

People 65 and up can now get the COVID-19 shot, but many healthcare providers are still trying to vaccinate what’s left of the 75 and older population.

Pine Knoll Shores shared a message on their Facebook page stating, “65+ will be placed on a waiting list” as they face a substantial backlog.

“The United States has been a dismal failure thus far, we’ll have to move Heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated, to create more places for them to get vaccinated, to mobilize more medical teams to get shots in people’s arms,” said Biden.

The bill also tackles other controversial topics like increasing the nationwide minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“I think if we’re ever in a time where we need to stimulate the economy and do the things to get us out of this hole, it’s now,” said Kleckley.

The money to pay for the program would come from deficit spending-- money that we don’t have-- that we have to borrow and payback. The idea is by borrowing the money and getting it back into our economy

we can prevent an even deeper economic hole.

The plan also raises concerns about adding to an already ballooning federal debt of $27 trillion, an increase of $7 trillion over the last four years.

This nearly two trillion dollar proposal comes as we near a complete year since the first COVID-19 case in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.