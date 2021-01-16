Deploying Camp Lejeune Marines and Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccine

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Deploying Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force received the coronavirus vaccination Friday at the Russell Marine and Family Services Center at Camp Lejeune in preparation for an upcoming overseas deployment.

In compliance with the Department of Defense’s coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination plan in support of Operation Warp Speed, U.S. Navy corpsmen, nurses, and doctors with 2nd Medical Battalion worked alongside the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit to form the II MEF COVID-19 vaccination team.

“We’re trying to keep the medical readiness of the force at an all-time high with the vaccine,” said Hospital Corpsman Third Class Marcus Wells, a corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion.

While the vaccination remains voluntary for service members, the goal of the campaign was to inoculate as many Marines and Sailors that were willing to volunteer.

“The vaccine is safe,” said Lt. Rebecca Gerena, officer-in-charge of the II MEF COVID-19 vaccination team. “We’ve had over 1,000 Marines and Sailors come through to receive the vaccine this week, and we have had minimal to no reactions at all. We’ve seen less side effects than the flu vaccine.”

Over 1,200 Marines and Sailors were vaccinated during the week, and II MEF medical providers were confident that those numbers will continue to grow as additional doses of the vaccine become available to larger populations in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.