Conley, Rose and North Lenoir volleyball all advance to state regionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose and North Lenoir volleyball teams are all Regional Round bound after wins Saturday across the East.

3A STATE PLAYOFFS

(12) Chapel Hill 1 - (1) D.H. Conley 3 [25-16, 26-28, 25-19, 25-20]

(15) J.H. Rose 3 - (6) Person 1 [23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 32-30]

*(1) D.H. Conley hosts (15) J.H. Rose on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (Time TBD)

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

(10) Croatan 1 - (3) North Lenoir 3 [22-25, 27-25, 25-11, 25-20]

*(3) North Lenoir will play winner of (9) McMichael/(4) Carrboro on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (Time TBD)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.