Carteret County man in custody for attempted first degree murder of a deputy

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, a man fired shots at a Carteret County deputy Friday, forcing him to take cover and return fire.

The deputies responded to calls of a man suffering from a mental health crisis in the Blueberry Kennel Road area near the Straits community.

Deputies say that Hal Humphries Jr, of New Bern, used a handgun to fire multiple shots into one deputy’s vehicle when he arrived at the scene.

The deputy said he had to seek cover and return fire during a stand-off.

Neither Humphrey nor the deputy were injured in the gunfire exchange, but deputies took Humphrey into custody for attempted murder of a deputy following the stand-off.

The incident remains under active investigation, and deputies say there is no known threat to the public.

