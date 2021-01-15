Washington wallops Styles-less Kinston, 76-40
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Without UNC commit Dontrez Styles (injury) in the lineup, Washington rolled past Kinston, 76-40, at home Thursday night.
BOYS FINAL SCORES
Washington 76 - Kinston 40
New Bern 70 - Eastern Wayne 53
New Bern Christian Academy 54 - MCCA 18
Hilltop Christian 64 - Bethel Christian 33
GIRLS FINAL SCORES
Kinston 58 - Washington 22
New Bern Christian Academy 47 - MCCA 4
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.