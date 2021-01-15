Advertisement

Washington wallops Styles-less Kinston, 76-40

Washington Pam Pack 1-14-21
Washington Pam Pack 1-14-21(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Without UNC commit Dontrez Styles (injury) in the lineup, Washington rolled past Kinston, 76-40, at home Thursday night.

BOYS FINAL SCORES

Washington 76 - Kinston 40

New Bern 70 - Eastern Wayne 53

New Bern Christian Academy 54 - MCCA 18

Hilltop Christian 64 - Bethel Christian 33

GIRLS FINAL SCORES

Kinston 58 - Washington 22

New Bern Christian Academy 47 - MCCA 4

