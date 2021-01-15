Small Businesses still need community support in New Year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday rush is over, and many of us are settling into the New Year, but several local organizations encourage the community not to forget about struggling small businesses.

The New Bern Chamber of Commerce and the Havelock Chamber of Commerce have created a challenge for the region to support locally-owned shops and restaurants.

It’s called the ‘Craven Challenge,’ and it’s a pledge to buy and dine at small businesses.

Kevin Roberts is the President of the New Bern Chamber of Commerce. He says that the New Year and the winter months following the holidays can be a slow time for many small businesses. “There’s a lot of really really good stories out there about businesses that were able to make it through and do very well during the holidays, but it’s January and January and February are always typically slower in this market, so get out there and do local business,” said Roberts.

The Chamber of Commerce says small businesses make up a vast portion of the business community in North Carolina and employ nearly half of the state’s population. “So many of the businesses in this community and in the state, what almost 98% are small business, almost 50% of our population in North Carolina works in a small business, and those are just facts,” explained Roberts.

Some estimates show that 1 in 4 small businesses are seriously struggling and on the verge of closing permanently. But Roberts says spending money in those locally-owned shops can make a big difference, and all it takes is a commitment, “say it to yourself, say it to your friends, the family I’m going to shop local.”

Small businesses like TPI Market in New Bern say the support they get from the community helps keep their families going. “You’re directly affecting my family and me, our employees here and supporting them and their livelihood, and while December and the holidays were phenomenal, January for a lot of retail, business can plummet,” said Abby Thomas, Manager of TPI Market.

They have been open as a market store for less than six months, that was a change they made to keep their catering business going after the pandemic severely impacted it. “We opened September 22nd of this past year, and that’s after numerous events for us had been cancelled due to COVID, so we really kind of had to pivot our business to function here locally,” said Thomas.

New Bern isn’t the only city putting out a call to shop small. The Town of Morehead City has created a game that rewards you for dining or shopping small businesses. It’s called the Morehead City Bingo.

Communications Director Alize Proisy says the game started during the holidays but is still going strong in January. “A lot of the restaurants and stores donated 10, 25, and even 100 dollar gift certificates to the winners. Once somebody wins, they just come in with their bingo card, and there are 25 different prizes,” said Proisy. There are still 15 bingo prizes up for grabs, and the town says anyone can join in.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.