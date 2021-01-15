Advertisement

Saving Graces: Quinn

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saving Graces 4 Felines is hoping to match Quinn with her forever home.

Volunteers say she is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She loves snuggling and would likely do best in a calm home. Volunteers say she does well with other dogs and cats.

If you are interested in Quinn or any of the pets at Saving Graces 4 Felines, you can fill out an application online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshayla Pasley
Mom killed, three-year-old son wounded in Pitt County shooting
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
NEW INFO: Victim in Greenville’s first homicide of the year identified
Jessica Edwards
Newport woman under $2.5-million bond after drug raid
Craven County vaccinates people.
COOPER: Residents 65 and older can now get vaccine
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash

Latest News

This week's featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Odessa and Camilla.
Pet of the Week: Odessa and Camilla
This week's pet of the week is Naomi, a 10-month-old pit bull mix.
Pet of the Week: Naomi
This week's featured kittens from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Lucia and Sola.
Saving Graces: Lucia and Sola
This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Ruger.
Pet of the Week: Ruger