Saving Graces: Quinn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saving Graces 4 Felines is hoping to match Quinn with her forever home.

Volunteers say she is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She loves snuggling and would likely do best in a calm home. Volunteers say she does well with other dogs and cats.

If you are interested in Quinn or any of the pets at Saving Graces 4 Felines, you can fill out an application online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

