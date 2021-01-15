Advertisement

Pitt Community College offering late start classes

By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College has begun their semester virtually, but if you missed the registration period, there are still ways to get enrolled.

John Carrere, the Director of the Office of Recruitment says they are offering late start classes throughout the semester.

“Unlike other universities where there is a deadline, we are an open door institution. We offer enrollment the entire semester we are open,” said Carrere.

The college will offer enrollment for 14, 12 and 8 week classes, which will begin on January 22, February 5 and March 5. Nearly all of the courses are offered online.

Carrere says they also offer short term training for people who are not interested in getting a degree, but want to focus on developing specific skills instead.

PCC has been virtual since March of 2020, but school leaders say their educational services have continued uninterrupted.

“Everything from financial aid to enrollment services all the way down to our tutoring services are in a virtual format,” Carrere explained.

For more information on courses or how to enroll, click here or call (252) 493-7380.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshayla Pasley
Mom killed, three-year-old son wounded in Pitt County shooting
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
NEW INFO: Victim in Greenville’s first homicide of the year identified
Jessica Edwards
Newport woman under $2.5-million bond after drug raid
Craven County vaccinates people.
COOPER: Residents 65 and older can now get vaccine
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Greenville Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following Greenville crash

Latest News

Adult diapers littered this Pitt County highway.
NEW INFO: Adult diaper spill clogs Pitt County highway
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Breezy and mild Friday; Rain this evening
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Statewide death toll approaches 8,000
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
NEW INFO: Victim in Greenville’s first homicide of the year identified
The Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River announced the grand opening of the Gold...
Onslow Beach opens beachfront lodge for Gold Star families