Pitt Community College offering late start classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College has begun their semester virtually, but if you missed the registration period, there are still ways to get enrolled.

John Carrere, the Director of the Office of Recruitment says they are offering late start classes throughout the semester.

“Unlike other universities where there is a deadline, we are an open door institution. We offer enrollment the entire semester we are open,” said Carrere.

The college will offer enrollment for 14, 12 and 8 week classes, which will begin on January 22, February 5 and March 5. Nearly all of the courses are offered online.

Carrere says they also offer short term training for people who are not interested in getting a degree, but want to focus on developing specific skills instead.

PCC has been virtual since March of 2020, but school leaders say their educational services have continued uninterrupted.

“Everything from financial aid to enrollment services all the way down to our tutoring services are in a virtual format,” Carrere explained.

For more information on courses or how to enroll, click here or call (252) 493-7380.

