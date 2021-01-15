Advertisement

PCC honors MLK’s legacy with 9th annual scholarship tribute

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt Community College held the 9th Annual MLK Scholarship Tribute Thursday to celebrate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. a day ahead of his birthday.

Organized by the PCC Multicultural Activities Committee, the program took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to remarks from Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, the tribute featured a keynote speech by Garrett Taylor and several scholarship presentations.

Taylor, a businessman, author and community mentor, talked about the importance of family by relating its impact on current and historical social issues and perceptions.

Through the community’s support, the event was able to award three scholarships this spring worth a total of $1,000.

