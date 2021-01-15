Overall crime down in Greenville for 2020 and advice to avoid one crime in 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are reviewing a drop in overall crime for the year 2020 and recommend a simple step to decrease one crime in 2021.

The annual crime report shows a 10% drop in violent crimes and a 9% decrease in property crimes. The city had a rise in murders, 11 investigations, and arrests in seven of those cases.

Chief Mark Holtzman says he’s proud of his officers and how they’ve responded to crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were adjusting all throughout the year in 2020. Very proud of how flexible the officers and detectives were. As we saw something change, we quickly pivoted to that, but domestic violence early on is probably one of the biggest things that we saw come up,” Chief Holtzman said.

As we move forward dealing with crime in 2021, the chief shares some essential advice to keep at least one crime down.

Holtzman says residents should make sure they lock their vehicles at night.

He says thieves stole123 guns were out of cars in the city last year, and in 99% of those cases, the vehicles were left unlocked.

