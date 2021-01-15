Onslow Beach opens beachfront lodge for Gold Star families

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune’s Onslow Beach is opening a beachfront vacation lodge for Gold Star families this month.

Gold Star families are the immediate family of service members who died in the line of duty.

The Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River announced the grand opening of the Gold View Suite at Sand Dollar Shores will happen on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite is fully furnished, including kitchenware, and a washer and dryer.

The building was originally a beachfront lodge for enlisted senior Marines, but when the beach was damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018, the entire building had to be renovated. The MCCS Lejeune-New River Lodging Division proposed that the lodge be reserved for Gold Star families.

The commanding general agreed, and the Gold View Suite at Sand Dollar Shores was established.

“This lodge represents Camp Lejeune’s and the Marine Corps’ enduring commitment to honor and remember the sacrifices of our Gold Star Families. The Gold View Suite is especially reserved for Gold Star Families to let them know they hold a special place in our hearts and will always be welcome at this base.”

The suite is now available for reservations. Families can book rooms 20 weeks in advance and the lodge may also be reserved by E9s, and O5s, and above.

Eligible families must register here, and get a background check.

