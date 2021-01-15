More COVID-19 vaccines headed to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County says it will be receiving an additional 175 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the coming week.

These additional doses will allow Beaufort County to expand the already scheduled 525 first shot appointments for the week of January 18th, to 700.

This expansion will create 115 new appointments on Wednesday, 30 new appointments on Thursday, and 30 new appointments on Friday.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment can begin the process after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday by calling 252-940-6150 or by heading to the weblink.

