Jacksonville woman charged with faking hospital bills for insurance money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says a Jacksonville woman has been arrested and charged with numerous insurance fraud offenses.

Causey says 31-year-old Catelynn Marstin is charged with eight counts of insurance fraud, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense and four counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Marstin of filing fraudulent medical records from Onslow Memorial Hospital to obtain insurance claims payments from Aflac.

According to the arrest warrants, Marstin obtained $27,320 from Aflac as a result of the false claims and attempted to obtain an additional $34,675.

The offenses occurred between July 10, 2018, and May 1, 2019.

Marstin was arrested and released on a written promise to appear in court.

