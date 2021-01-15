Interfaith Clergy holding virtual MLK Day observance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Local Leaders of the faith community are planning to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day online.

The Pitt County based Interfaith Clergy group is preparing for a virtual observance with the theme of “Redeeming the Dream.”

Pre-recording began Thursday for the online event which will be presented at noon on Monday.

The program will feature speeches from area pastors and a special message from Congressman G.K. Butterfield, along with several musical guests.

The Interfaith Clergy includes leaders of multiple faiths and denominations, and they work to promote unity and understanding throughout the community.

Pastor Eve Rogers with Interfaith Clergy says, “We knew that we had to come forth with a vitality to keep Dr. King’s dream alive and to redeem that which seemingly has been undermined and eroded but we are going forward with Redeeming the Dream.”

You can watch the observance Monday at clergy2014.org or facebook.com/interfaith clergy.

