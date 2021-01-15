History professors in East discuss the first president impeached twice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - History professors in Eastern Carolina are taking note of this historic moment in U.S. history. The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the crowd of protesters on Capitol Hill last week, making history as the first president to impeached twice.

“It’s absolutely historic in the sense that he is one of 45 presidents, many of whom served two terms and only three of whom have been impeached,” Beaufort Community College History Professor Dr. Keith Lyon said.

Dr. Lyon recalls the list of impeached presidents which includes Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and President Trump.

He said, President Nixon’s impeachment process began, but he later resigned after evidence clearly stated his covering up of The Watergate Scandal.

Lyon says America’s history of impeached presidents has its tales, but some suggest Trump’s incitement may be the worst of them all.

“This is a far graver charge; this is a far more serious offense than either of those and arguably even Nixon’s coverup of Watergate,” Lyon said.

President Trump was first impeached back in 2019, but professors acknowledge this time things are different.

“This second vote, we did see some things that were quite a bit different from the first vote that happened last year,” ECU Political Science Professor Dr. Peter Francia said.

Ten congressional republicans joined Democrats voting for impeachment. Aside from the 10, the vast majority of Republicans were united against impeaching the president.

The Senate must have a two-thirds party vote for the president to be convicted. There will need to be increased support from the Republican party to convict Trump. As the trial moves to the Senate, all eyes are on Senate Republicans.

“Once that trial does get started on the Senate side, the question is where will Senate Republicans be?” Francia said.

