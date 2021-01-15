High School Volleyball State Playoffs - 2nd Round Scoreboard

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several local high school volleyball teams competed in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs across the state Thursday night. Get your final scores here!

4A STATE PLAYOFFS

(5) South Central 0 - (4) Hoggard 3 [25-23, 25-19, 25-18]

3A STATE PLAYOFFS

(8) Cedar Ridge 1 - (1) D.H. Conley 3 [23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18]

*(1) D.H. Conley hosts (12) Chapel Hill on Saturday, Jan. 16 (Time TBA)

(15) J.H. Rose 3 - (10) Hunt 0 [25-16, 25-13, 25-20]

(6) Person 3 - (3) Clayton 0 [25-18, 27-25, 25-22]

*(15) J.H. Rose at (6) Person on Saturday, Jan. 16 (Time TBA)

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

(10) Croatan 3 - (2) Farmville Central 1 [25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23]

(6) South Granville 0 - (3) North Lenoir 3 [25-13, 25-9, 26-24]

*(3) North Lenoir hosts (10) Croatan on Saturday, Jan. 16 (Time TBA)

1A STATE PLAYOFFS

(7) East Carteret 1 - (2) Perquimans 3 [25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7]

