Family of fatal hit-and-run victim seeks answers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Melanie Velazquez knew something was wrong when her sister called her on New Year’s Day.

“We typically keep it to text and Facebook messenger unless it’s important,” Velazquez said.

Tearfully, Velazquez’s sister Stephanie Velazquez said their closest uncle, James Goodyear, 51, also known as “Bobo,” was found dead in Greene County.

“They found his body on the side of the highway,” Velazquez said. “It looked like he was hit by a car.”

Velazquez drove ten hours from Connecticut to Hookerton, spending the New Year mourning the loss of a loved one who is described as an amiable person.

“You know 2021, thinking that the future is going to be something a little brighter, a little newer, a little better. And then just getting that spent up on the first day is very disheartening,” Velazquez said. “He was fun, he had a great sense of humor. He laughed a lot. He was unconditional. No matter what type of person you were, any types of mistakes you made, he loved you unconditionally regardless of whatever choices you made in your life.”

Residents in the neighborhood on Hwy 123 and Village Park Drive said they saw a body lying face-down in a ditch at the corner.

Jesse Bryant said nothing like that ever happened in the seven years he’s lived there. A family called 911.

Trooper Baker said there was car headlight debris in the area, which is being examined to find the make and model of the vehicle.

“It hurts a lot to know that he was hit,” Velazquez said. “The person didn’t stay and we don’t know yet if he died immediately, or if he laid there and he suffered and he was alone.”

While state troopers are investigating, Velazquez said actions have consequences, and the family hopes someone takes responsibility for it.

“You know, these kinds of things happen all the time and people leave the scene all the time,” Velazquez said. “It’s a combination of being scared, being frightened, thinking you’re in trouble. But at the end of the day, it’s an accident. But if you choose to actively leave, then that’s when you get in trouble and that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Stephanie Velazquez gave a statement. The family lives right near the hit-and-run site, every day a painful reminder of Goodyear’s death.

“For our family, 2021 is not starting out to be a better year. The only thing that makes this even worse is not knowing what happened ... Greene County’s Highway Patrol is doing an amazing job handling the investigation, but we need the community to help.”

The family asks anyone who lives near the area and has surveillance cameras that may have recorded the incident on New Year’s Eve around 8:30 p.m. to forward the footage to Trooper Baker.

“Someone should be held accountable to some degree,” Melanie Velazquez said. “And yeah, it’s gonna be a long road because the memories of him and the loss of him, overall, is very impactful to us.”

The family had a private funeral last week.

Trooper Baker said a team is looking at footage from cameras near the area to have a timeframe of the incident.

